Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.42. Approximately 4,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 175,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

ASAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,347,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 271,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares in the last quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter worth $4,943,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

