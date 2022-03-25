Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.42. Approximately 4,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 175,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.
ASAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (NYSE:ASAI)
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.