Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.64

Senior Plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.64 and last traded at 1.64, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNIRF. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Senior alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.71.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.