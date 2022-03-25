Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.64

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Senior Plc (OTC:SNIRFGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.64 and last traded at 1.64, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNIRF. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.71.

About Senior (OTC:SNIRF)

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

