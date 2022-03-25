Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Senior stock opened at 1.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 1.71. Senior has a 12-month low of 1.64 and a 12-month high of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

