Sepio Capital LP Acquires 13,847 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 47,556 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 575,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,311 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 178,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,775. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.94 and its 200 day moving average is $143.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

