Sepio Capital LP Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after buying an additional 302,979 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after acquiring an additional 278,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.31. 67,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,862. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.72 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.