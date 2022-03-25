Sepio Capital LP Has $9.79 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after buying an additional 195,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.
Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,266. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $436.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.17.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.
About Deere & Company (Get Rating)
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.