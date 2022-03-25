Sepio Capital LP Lowers Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 648.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 109.6% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 194,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $195.41. 10,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.