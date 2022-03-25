Sepio Capital LP Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $5,363,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 274,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GPN traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $136.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.
In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Payments (GPN)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.