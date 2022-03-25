Sepio Capital LP Purchases 9,243 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

EWY traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,440. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average is $76.94.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

