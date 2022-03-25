Sepio Capital LP Purchases Shares of 31,251 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 563.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.22. 48,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,262. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $121.44 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

