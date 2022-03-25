Sepio Capital LP Sells 38,538 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,538 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.56. 1,607,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,064,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

