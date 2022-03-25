Sepio Capital LP Sells 696 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,323,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,165,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 76,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,488,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,906. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.40.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

