Sepio Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Landstar System by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.28. 7,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,825. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.24 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.