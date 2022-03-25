Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQNS. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sequans Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Sequans Communications stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $487.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sequans Communications by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

