ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $694.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $694.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock traded up $13.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $581.09. The stock had a trading volume of 983,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $556.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.57.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

