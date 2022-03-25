Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SHLX. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

SHLX stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.52. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 103.11% and a net margin of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 1,060,257 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,857,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 726,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 968,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 680,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,129,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,810,000 after purchasing an additional 548,412 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

