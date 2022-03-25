Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down to $22.26

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.26, but opened at $21.13. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

SHLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

