Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knights Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 495 ($6.52).

LON:KGH opened at GBX 145 ($1.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The company has a market capitalization of £121.64 million and a P/E ratio of 38.16. Knights Group has a 12 month low of GBX 142.19 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 472 ($6.21). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 361.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 394.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

In other Knights Group news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78), for a total transaction of £40,452.72 ($53,255.29).

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

