Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Expands By 3,460.7%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a growth of 3,460.7% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAALF remained flat at $$31.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Aareal Bank AG is engages in the provision of property financing and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting Services. The Structured Property Financing segment comprises all of the property financing and refinancing activities. The Consulting Services segment offers the housing and commercial property industries services and products for managing property portfolios, and processing payment flows.

