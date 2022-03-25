Short Interest in Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVAC) Drops By 98.2%

Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the February 28th total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,865,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,940,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,964,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,148,000. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AVAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,828. Avalon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Avalon Acquisition Inc is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.