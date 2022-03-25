Short Interest in FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Increases By 600.0%

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCIC remained flat at $$2.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. FCCC has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $9.34 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.07.

FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

FCCC, Inc is a shell company, which focuses on searching for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or a business transaction opportunity with an operating business. The company was founded on May 6, 1960 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

