Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Decreases By 93.7%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 146,130 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 518,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 162,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 42,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 28,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 293,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE JGH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. 177,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,167. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.