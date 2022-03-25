Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Declines By 89.8%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,298,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PetroTal stock remained flat at $$0.54 during trading hours on Friday. 180,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. PetroTal has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.61.

Get PetroTal alerts:

About PetroTal (Get Rating)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.