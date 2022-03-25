Short Interest in Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) Increases By 500.0%

Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SZZLU. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.

Shares of SZZLU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.01. 4,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. Sizzle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

