Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Rises By 8,500.0%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 8,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ZTCOY stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 37,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898. ZTE has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ZTE ( OTCMKTS:ZTCOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.09%. Analysts expect that ZTE will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

