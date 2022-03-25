SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 25.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 512,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at $3,458,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 276,814 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after buying an additional 164,097 shares during the period. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.47. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

