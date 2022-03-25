Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular and other rare and metabolic indications. The Company’s product candidate consist SLN124 for the treatment of iron overload disorders; SLN360 for the cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases which are in clinical stage. Silence Therapeutics plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,959,000 after buying an additional 2,874,380 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $22,715,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $21,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $18,156,000. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 758,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 579,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

