SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Price Up 6.1%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.30. Approximately 1,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 164,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.17.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $268,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,804 shares of company stock worth $1,096,681. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 192.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

