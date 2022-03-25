Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SVM. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.44.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,734,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,662,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 783,808 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 182.5% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 994,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 642,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 294,967 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

