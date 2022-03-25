Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMWB. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of SMWB opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 178.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth $2,346,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Similarweb by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Similarweb in the third quarter valued at $893,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

