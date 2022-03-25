Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.39

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.22. Sinopharm Group shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 3,414 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinopharm Group (SHTDF)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.