Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.86 Million

Brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) to announce $117.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.80 million to $129.54 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $82.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Shares of SIX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.14. 8,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,784. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $50.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 2.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

