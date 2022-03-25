Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.776-$7.084 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.400 EPS.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,629. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $150.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNBR. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.25.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

