Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.21. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 285,725 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.
Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile (CVE:SEB)
Further Reading
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Employee Benefits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Employee Benefits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.