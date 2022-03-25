Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.21. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 285,725 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans.

