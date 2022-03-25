Smart for Life Inc’s (NASDAQ:SMFL) Quiet Period Will End on March 28th

Smart for Life’s (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 28th. Smart for Life had issued 1,440,000 shares in its public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $14,400,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SMFL stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Smart for Life has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Get Smart for Life alerts:

Smart for Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart for Life is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Smart for Life is based in MIAMI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart for Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart for Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.