Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.180 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,408. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $4,335,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,264 shares of company stock worth $14,374,768. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

