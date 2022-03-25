Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.180 EPS.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.
NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,408. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 1.58.
In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $4,335,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,264 shares of company stock worth $14,374,768. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.