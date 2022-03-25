Smoothy Price Reaches $0.0399 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $202,872.28 and approximately $452,740.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.02 or 0.07119455 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,999.51 or 1.00144075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00044363 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.