Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.61. Snap-on posted earnings per share of $3.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

