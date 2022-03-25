Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Up 2,428.6% in March

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 2,428.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BICEY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.79. 3,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the Oceania, and Asia. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, stickers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphic, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, slate tablets, stylus for tablets, crayons, art and craft kits, erasers, temporary tattoo markers, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; correction fluids, pens, and tapes; and gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

