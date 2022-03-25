Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Up 2,428.6% in March

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 2,428.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
OTCMKTS:BICEY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.79. 3,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91.
Société BIC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Société BIC (BICEY)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.