Softcat (LON:SCT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,700 at Morgan Stanley

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,910 ($25.14) to GBX 1,700 ($22.38) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCT. Berenberg Bank raised Softcat to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.01) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($26.46) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,962 ($25.83).

Get Softcat alerts:

Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,708 ($22.49) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.44. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 1,395.15 ($18.37) and a one year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.63). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,597.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,815.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

Softcat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.