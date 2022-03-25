Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. 393,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 164,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The company has a market cap of C$74.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35.
Sokoman Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SIC)
