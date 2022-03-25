SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $333.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $307.00 to $333.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.29.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG opened at $337.74 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.57 and a 200-day moving average of $291.63.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,815 shares of company stock worth $8,008,945. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.