Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

Sono-Tek stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 million, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22.

Sono-Tek ( OTCMKTS:SOTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $45,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Riemer purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

