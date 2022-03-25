Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “
Sono-Tek stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 million, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22.
In other news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $45,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Riemer purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.
Sono-Tek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sono-Tek (SOTK)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sono-Tek (SOTK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.