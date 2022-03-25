Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.55. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
