Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.440-$-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.75 million.Spire Global also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

Shares of Spire Global stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 553,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

SPIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 6,063.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 387,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

