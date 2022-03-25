Spire Wealth Management Buys 589 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 589.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Incyte were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Incyte by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Incyte by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.03. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

