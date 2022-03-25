Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $38,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

