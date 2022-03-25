Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $411.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.69. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.78 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COO. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

