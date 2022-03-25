Spire Wealth Management Purchases 955 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 115.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in HSBC were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 23.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

HSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 590 ($7.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.10) to GBX 725 ($9.54) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.57) to GBX 565 ($7.44) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $496.67.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

