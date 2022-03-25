Spire Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,539,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 31.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 703,456 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,872 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 126.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after purchasing an additional 825,350 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 588.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,200 shares during the period. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.