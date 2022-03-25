Spire Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,539,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 31.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 703,456 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,872 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 126.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after purchasing an additional 825,350 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 588.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,200 shares during the period. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.
NASDAQ:BLI opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.60.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
